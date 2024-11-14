'Waack Girls' is set to premiere on November 22 on 'Prime Video'

‘Prime Video’ unveiled an exciting trailer for its upcoming ‘Original’ drama series, ‘Waack Girls’. The series is created and directed by Sooni Taraporevala and co-written by Sooni, Iyanah Bativala and Ronny Sen.

A delightful medley of dance, drama, music, heartbreak and humour, this energetic, fast-paced nine-episode series boasts a talented ensemble cast including Mekhola Bose, Rytasha Rathore, Anasua Chowdhury, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah and Achintya Bose alongside acclaimed actors Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey and the late Nitesh Pandey in pivotal roles.

The trailer whisks viewers away to the lively streets of Kolkata, where the vibrant rhythm of ‘waacking’ - a dynamic dance form largely unknown in India - intertwines with themes of friendship, resilience and defiant self-expression. It showcases a diverse ensemble of young women, all united by their love for dance, offering an intimate glimpse into the lives of these six unapologetic ‘Waack Girls’, each with their own unique story. With clever writing, sharp punchlines, light-hearted moments and music that will make everyone want to hit the dance floor, the series chronicles their adventures as they confront personal challenges, family expectations, societal norms and even each other, celebrating their individuality and unity.

Portraying the role of an expert ‘waacker’ and the team’s choreographer, Mekhola shared, “‘Waacking’ is an amazing medium for self-expression through movement and emotion. For me, it has been an important tool for self-exploration. Collaborating with Sooni was a dream come true as she truly understands the art of storytelling through dance. ‘Waack Girls’ embodies resilience, passion and the raw beauty of self-expression.”

Rytasha, who plays the manager of the dance group ‘Waack Girls’, shared, “From the moment I went in for that very first audition at Tess Joseph’s and met Sooni. I knew I must be a part of this show. I had never had the privilege of auditioning with the director in the room. The whole energy of the show was special from the get-go.”