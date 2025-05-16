‘Vvan: Force of the Forrest’ to release in May 2026

Mumbai: Folk thriller movie ‘Vvan: Force of the Forrest’, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, will make its debut in Indian theatres on May 15, 2026, the makers announced.

The project, which hails from Ektaa R Kapoor’s ‘Balaji Telefilms Ltd’ and ‘The Viral Fever’ (TVF), will be directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra of the web series ‘Panchayat’ fame.

“The forest has whispered. The force will be unleashed on May 15, 2026! Get ready for the big screen adventure!” ‘Balaji Telefilms’ posted on its official social media handles.

‘Vvan: Force of the Forrest’ also stars Tamannaah Bhatia. The movie, which was earlier scheduled for release on Chhath Puja 2025, is the first project between ‘Balaji Telefilms’ and TVF after they announced a creative partnership in 2023.