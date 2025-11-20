Vivek Oberoi says world will forget superstar by 2050

Shah Rukh Khan has been a star in the movies for over 30 years now and in the last few years, many have said that Shah Rukh is the last of the stars, but Vivek Oberoi believes that there is a possibility that the world might forget SRK in the next couple of decades. In a recent interview, Vivek said that after a while, one is just reduced to a footnote in history and added that while someone like Raj Kapoor is like a god to cinephiles, the current generation might not even know about him.

In a chat with ‘Pinkvilla’, Vivek said, “Which film, starring who worked in the 1960s, you ask anyone about that today, nobody cares. You will anyway be relegated to history.”

“In 2050, people might ask, ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’, perhaps,” he added.

Oberoi then quickly brought in Raj Kapoor into the conversation and said that fans of Ranbir Kapoor might not know much about his grandfather. “Like people today might ask, ‘Who is Raj Kapoor?’ You and I, we call him the god of cinema, but if you ask any youngster who is a fan of Ranbir Kapoor, they might not even know who Raj Kapoor was. So maybe history relegates you into nothingness,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the last few decades. The actor was last seen in three films in 2023 - ‘Pathan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’. The three films made over Rs 2,600 crore worldwide. The teaser of his next film, ‘King’ was launched on his 60th birthday. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan and many others.