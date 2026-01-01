Vivek Oberoi says controversies make him laugh

Last year, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi had been in the news for multiple reasons. His reported net worth of Rs 1200 crore became a major talking point among fans, something that Vivek himself also addressed. He also faced trolling after he remarked that people may not remember Shah Rukh Khan in 2050. In a recent interaction, Vivek spoke about how the controversies surrounding him made him laugh at himself.

Speaking to ‘E Times’, Vivek said that 2025 was ‘less about spectacle and more about substance’ for him. Talking about personal growth, he shared how he shed parts of himself that no longer aligned with his future goals. “I took some risks and delivered wins in ways I hadn’t expected,” he said.

Vivek admitted that the year taught him patience, as the controversies surrounding him would have ‘riled him up’ earlier in his career, but this time he remained largely unaffected. “It all taught me the hardest lesson in this industry: patience. I got pulled into controversies that made me laugh at myself, because only a couple of years ago, the magnitude would have riled me up,” he said. The ‘Masti 4’ actor also shared that he plans to make more time for family vacations in 2026.

Vivek began his career as an actor but has increasingly shifted focus towards entrepreneurship in recent years. He has been vocal about his investments across sectors such as real estate, ed-tech, jewellery, alcohol, agri-tech and others. He also openly addressed discussions around his net worth, which is often reported to be Rs 1200 crore. When asked to confirm the figure, he told Pinkvilla, “How does it matter? At the end of the day, you have the car and house you like, you buy them, then what else? God has given me enough that many generations of mine can be taken care of.”

Another controversy followed Vivek’s remarks about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking to the same publication, he said, “Which film, starring who worked in the 1960s, you ask anyone about that today, nobody cares. You will anyway be relegated to history. In 2050, people might ask, ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’, perhaps.”

He then brought Raj Kapoor into the conversation to explain his point further and said, “Like people today might ask, ‘Who is Raj Kapoor?’ You and I... We call him the god of cinema, but if you ask any youngster who is a fan of Ranbir Kapoor, they might not even know who Raj Kapoor was. So, maybe history relegates you into nothingness,” he said.