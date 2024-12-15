Vivek Oberoi recalls declining stardom

Vivek Oberoi opened up about the financial struggles he faced during his career. In a candid conversation, he shared his experiences of navigating the ups and downs of the film industry. Recalling the highs and lows of his career, Oberoi, at a ‘Franchise India’ event, said, “The film industry has been that kind of industry where one night you feel like you’ve made it and you’ve got everybody lining up behind you spending crores for your time. Then, you have a patch which could be for whatever reason. But you have a lean patch.”

Oberoi revealed that he used to gauge his success by the number of bouquets he received on his birthday. “You can tell your lean patch by your birthday. Because on your birthday, when you are doing well, there’s no place in the house for the bouquets that come in from producers, directors and co-stars; it’s just filled up. When your films are not doing well, the number of bouquets starts to reduce and you realise, ‘Oh! I am not doing too well, am I?'” he said.

Despite facing financial struggles, he said that many actors have to maintain a certain lifestyle. However, he emphasised that this comes with its own set of expenses. “This is what has empowered me today, where I don’t need to do a movie that I don’t believe in or I don’t like the script because I have to run my household and pay my EMI. Lots of people think, ‘He’s an actor. What problems can he possibly have, like us ordinary people?’ But the actors also have their problems. They are used to a certain lifestyle. They are required to create a certain perception.”