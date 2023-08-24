Vivek Oberoi has 'seen great heights of success and failures' in Bollywood

Vivek Oberoi recently talked about his struggles, values and views on what it means to succeed and fail in Bollywood.

Vivek, who made his debut in 2002 with Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Company’, became an instant hit with his powerful performances in films such as ‘Saathiya’, ‘Yuva’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Omkara’ and many others. However, he tasted failure with duds such as ‘Prince’, ‘Dum’, ‘Kyun! Hogaya Na’, ‘Naksha’ and others.

Recently, in an interview with Dubai-based podcast ‘AB Talks’, Vivek revealed that he never really took money from his father and actor Suresh Oberoi and for his ‘launch’ into the industry, he was determined to make his own way.

“He had fixed up a producer and there was a script waiting and everything. I said, ‘No, I just want your prayer and your blessings. You made it on your own talent without borrowing anything and if I have it in me, I’d like to make my own way in’,” the 46-year-old actor said.

He went on to speak about success and failure in a cut-throat industry like Bollywood: “When it comes to Bollywood and not just Bollywood, I think you can apply it to anything. I have seen great heights of success and failures and something my father told me was, ‘Your acting never fails. The attempt doesn’t succeed. If it doesn’t succeed, then move on. The day you really fail as an actor is the day you stop moving on. You can’t live so much on your own success because it will make you complacent.”

Speaking about being brought up by his actor-father Suresh Oberoi, who is also a recipient of the 1987 National Film Award, Vivek said that his parents raised him with the values of ‘never really getting out of line’.

“As such, we were very shielded from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood and lived a normal, grounded life,” said the actor.