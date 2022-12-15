Vivek Oberoi Calls Bollywood Industry 'A Cruel Place'

Vivek Oberoi recently revealed he was depressed and surrounded by dark and negative thoughts at a point in his career. He said it was his family who held him and also credited his wife, Priyanka Alva, for helping him. He said that he related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his apartment. He died of suicide after making a successful shift from television to the film industry. In June 2020, he was found dead at his Bandra apartment.

During a recent interview with a popular entertainment news portal, Vivek said he felt the pain as the industry can be a cruel place.

"This place can be cruel and brutal, trying to crush you," said Oberoi.

The actor went on to say that it was the love of his family and fans that helped him.

"The little prayers they make for me every now and then, that's what kept it together for me. I just lost it otherwise. I am just constantly so upset with the negativity around me and maybe that was the agenda. The agenda is sometimes to break you mentally. But I think Priyanka had a big role in creating a haven for me now," he added.

Vivek also admitted that he wanted to end things in a much darker sense.

"Which is why I related to unfortunately what happened with Sushant or what happens with other people. I felt that darkness and pain. This place can be pretty cruel. They can be brutal with trying to crush you and when lies are spoken so many times, so loudly and so many, they become the truth. They force you to start believing that's the truth about you, but in hindsight, with a lot of calmness, strength, and inner happiness, you realise that your truth is your truth and no one can take that away from you but you," he shared.

Vivek will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' as IGP Rathore, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.