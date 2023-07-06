Vivek Agnihotri opens up about the depiction of violence in cinema

‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri recently spoke about the depiction of violence in cinema. He tweeted about how violence in cinema is considered a talent. He is currently working on ‘The Vaccine War’.

The filmmaker took to ‘Twitter’ to wish his fans a good morning and wrote, “People aren’t born violent. Your children’s minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world, the only solution is creative consciousness.”

He further reacted to a ‘Twitter’ user who wrote, “We are born without talent. We learn and practice, we win and lead. Talent is never born.” In his response, Vivek tweeted, “Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered a talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as the biggest star is considered the biggest talent. And assuming the audience is super-dumb and the mother of all talent.”

A ‘Twitter’ user reacted to Vivek’s tweet, “With all due respect, you did the same when you made ‘The Kashmir Files’.” Another said, “Lol, who is talking?” A person also tweeted, “People aren’t born bigots. Our children’s minds are conditioned by glamourising bigotry in popular literature, cinema and politics by propagandists who create an illusory fear and threat about others for petty awards and recognition. Creative consciousness helps identify such opportunists.”

‘The Kashmir Files’ revolved around the brutal violence faced by the Kashmiri Pandits during their exodus from the state in the 1990s.

Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on his next directorial, ‘The Vaccine War’, starring Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Raima Sen. It is produced by Pallavi Joshi and is all set to hit the theatres around Dussehra 2023, in 11 languages.