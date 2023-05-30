Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who has collaborated with Vishal Bharadwaj for ‘Khufiya’, with Anurag Basu for ‘Metro Inn Dino’ and with Ric Roman Waugh for ‘Kandahar’, is thrilled with the list of directors he is working with. He said that the three directors are ‘cinematic heroes’ and that the visuals created by these directors have enhanced the storytelling on celluloid.

Talking about the same, Ali said, “One wishes to work with good people, to begin with, compassionate leaders with a world view. I must have absolutely done something right to have gotten this opportunity. Vishal ji, Anurag Basu and Ric are cinematic heroes.”

“They have created visuals on screen that have enhanced the quality of storytelling. They have been the visionaries of our film industry,” added the ‘Fukrey’ star.

‘Khufiya’ is a spy thriller that also stars Tabu, Ali, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Haque Badhon and Alexx O’Nell. The film is set to be released on ‘Netflix’.

In ‘Kandahar’, Ali Fazal can be seen with Hollywood star Gerard Butler. The film was released in the US on May 26 and has been garnering a lot of positive response.