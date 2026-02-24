Vishal Jethwa explains why he avoids Sridevi topic with Janhvi Kapoor

Vishal Jethwa’s performance in Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ turned heads in 2025, earning him widespread appreciation from critics and audiences alike. Starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, the film gained international traction when it was shortlisted for the 2026 Oscars. Despite the recognition, India’s official Oscar entry didn’t make it to the final nominations announced in January 2026.

Reflecting on the experience in a recent interview, Vishal shared how the setback affected him and spoke warmly about his equation with Ishaan and Janhvi.

‘Homebound’, starring Vishal, Janhvi and Ishaan, found love from audiences across India and abroad. The film travelled to multiple film festivals and collected several awards last year. Yet, despite its strong run, it narrowly missed securing an Oscar nomination.

In an interview with SCREEN, Vishal opened up about how heartbroken he felt after the miss. “I’m very, very satisfied that we reached this far. However, the sadness of a crushed hope will always accompany that. I wanted to be one of those very few actors around the world who get to attend the Oscars ceremony because of their films. I manifested what to wear and what I’d say if we win,” he said.

After the Oscars setback, Vishal recalled receiving a call from Janhvi. He said that their previous conversations had always been full of excitement, celebrating each new milestone their film achieved, but this time, the mood was sombre.

In the same interview, when asked whether the shared experience of losing a parent had ever come up between him, Ishaan and Janhvi, Vishal responded thoughtfully. He said, “Ishaan and I talked very openly about the various layers that come with the importance of a mom. I didn’t go there with Janhvi because it could be triggering. So, why put someone in that spot?”