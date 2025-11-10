Vishal Jethwa calls meeting Martin Scorsese a ‘career highlight’

Vishal Jethwa, who met Martin Scorsese in New York during the US campaign for India’s official entry to the 97th Academy Awards ‘Homebound’, said that it was a ‘career highlight’ for him and described the legendary filmmaker’s personality as ‘very calm and quiet’.

Speaking about the encounter, Vishal told IANS: “When we learnt that we are going to be meeting the legend - Martin Scorsese sir - and we knew it was going to be a career highlight for us. To get so many key moments in my career from one film is truly special and surreal for me.”

He finds it unbelievable how much ‘Homebound’ has given him. “And the international recognition it has gotten. When the day finally arrived to meet sir, we were slightly nervous. When we finally met him, his personality was very calm and quiet. He was cracking jokes, telling us about his movies and his life story,” said the actor.

Recalling about taking a picture with Scorsese, Vishal said, “I had a desire to take a picture to capture that moment with him and I finally got the picture where I requested him to do namaste and he very sweetly agreed. So, this is all very exciting to be in his presence and to know that he has seen, liked and appreciated my work.”

The meeting took place at an exclusive screening of ‘Homebound’ hosted for Scorsese, who is also the executive producer on the film.