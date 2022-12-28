Vishal Jethwa And Others Attend Last Rites Of Tunisha Sharma

Mumbai: The last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma were held on Tuesday here in the presence of her family members and industry colleagues.

Sharma, known for TV shows such as "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" and films such as "Fitoor", died by suicide on Saturday on the sets of her serial. She was 21.

Following a post-mortem examination at J J Hospital, her mortal remains were brought to Tembha Hospital in Mira Bhayandar and then taken to her Mira Road home.

She was cremated at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East.

Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma was inconsolable and fell unconscious during her last rites.

Some of television's known faces and the actor's friends including Vishal Jethwa, Kanwar Dhillon, Sayantani Ghosh, Shivin Narang, Deepika Goyal with husband Rohit Raj Goyal, Avneet Kaur, director duo Abbas-Mustan, Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur came to pay their last respects.

The 13th day of mourning will be held on January 5 in Chandigarh, Sharma's uncle said.

Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested on Sunday for allegedly abetting her suicide. Khan is currently in four-day police custody.