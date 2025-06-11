Vishal Furia & 'Abundantia Entertainment' team up for horror content venture 'Psych'

New Delhi: Production banner ‘Abundantia Entertainment’ and filmmaker Vishal Furia, who collaborated on the ‘Chhorii’ franchise, are set to reunite once again for their horror content venture, ‘Psych’.

The aim of ‘Psych’ is to create high-quality, engaging narratives that go beyond jump scares and into exploring psychological, supernatural and culturally rooted horror, according to a press release.

Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of ‘Abundantia Entertainment’, said, “This collaboration is not just about creating scary films together - it’s about creating a compelling universe of horror that connects with today’s evolving audience. Vishal’s command over the genre and his distinct storytelling voice have already made the ‘Chhorii’ franchise one of the country’s disruptive entertainment success stories, Vishal is the perfect creative partner as we scale ‘Psych’ into a powerhouse destination for horror.”

Furia called the project a ‘shared ambition to shape a new wave of horror content in India’.

“Our journey with the ‘Chhorii’ franchise has been thrilling and enriching and this collaboration is the next step in our shared ambition to shape a new wave of horror content in India. I’m excited to continue this creative partnership with Vikram Malhotra and ‘Abundantia Entertainment’ and build stories that stay with the audience long after the credits roll,” he said.