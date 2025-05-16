Vishal Bhardwaj to serve as executive producer on short film ‘Two Sinners’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, known for films such as “Haider”, “Omkara” and “Maqbool”, has joined debutant director Samir Zaidi’s short film “Two Sinners” as executive producer.

The film is a powerful short story set in an Indian forest, focusing on Azhar, whose older brother orchestrates a scheme compelling him to execute the perpetrator responsible for their sister’s assault, according to the official synopsis.

Bhardwaj said he is proud to be associated with “Two Sinners”.

“‘Two Sinners’ is a compelling and deeply personal film that reflects Samir’s unique voice and vision. I’ve had the privilege of working with Samir over the years and witnessing his growth as a filmmaker. His dedication to exploring complex human emotions and morally intricate narratives truly stands out. I’m proud to support him in bringing this remarkable work to life and I’m confident it will resonate with audiences around the world,” the director said in a statement.

Zaidi has worked closely with Bhardwaj on Apple’s “Fursat” and Netflix’s “Khufiya” and also served as an assistant director on films such as “Extraction”, “The White Tiger” and “Anek”.

The budding director said he aims to shed light on the compelling theme of morality, justice and patriarchy through “Two Sinners”.

“This film is drawn from a deeply personal space - it examines the cyclical nature of violence, where victims can become perpetrators and the questions of morality. The film is shaped by a real event that compelled me to confront questions of justice, patriarchy and retribution. Through the film, I hope to provoke reflection on the fragile line between retribution and empathy and the emotional toll such dilemmas take on the human psyche,” he added.

“Two Sinners” features Shardul Bhardwaj (“Eeb Allay Ooo!”), who is also a BAFTA ‘Breakthrough Talent from India’ (2024).

The short film is produced by Zaidi along with Shivam Gupta. “Taare Zameen Par” fame actor Vipin Sharma is a co-producer along with Probir Umesh Sabnis and Sohail Anjum as executive Producers.

“Two Sinners” will be hitting the film festival circuit soon, starting with its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) next month.