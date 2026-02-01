Vishal Bhardwaj calls Arijit Singh’s decision to quit playback singing ‘unfair’

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared a note on his social media and asked acclaimed singer Arijit Singh, who recently announced his retirement from playback singing, to reconsider his decision and called his announcement ‘unfair’ and ‘unacceptable’.

Bhardwaj uploaded a video from his latest jamming session with Singh for his next song in ‘O’Romeo’, supposedly titled ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ on his ‘Instagram’ handle. The film features Shahid Kapoor in the lead role and is set to release in theatres on February 13.

The filmmaker, who has worked with the singer on several projects, said that he was unaware of his decision. “Hey Arijit… Till a few days back, while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video), I didn’t know that this would be one of my last film songs with you. This is unfair… #TakeBackYourSanyaas. It’s unacceptable,” Bhardwaj wrote in the post.

Singh announced his retirement from playback singing earlier this week, with a lengthy post on his ‘Instagram’ handle. “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote.