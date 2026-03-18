Vir Das to perform at Royal Albert Hall as part of ‘Hey Stranger’ world tour

New Delhi: Vir Das will perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time as part of his new international stand-up tour ‘Hey Stranger’, the actor-comedian announced. The performance marks a landmark moment for Indian stand-up comedy on the global stage, with Das becoming one of the rare Indian performers to headline the iconic 5,272-seat venue.

For over a century, the hall has hosted some of the most celebrated artists and historic performances in entertainment history, from bands like ‘Led Zeppelin’ and ‘The Beatles’ to modern icons such as Adele and Eric Clapton, across music, theatre and comedy.

“Every tour feels like a new conversation with the world and ‘Hey Stranger’ is exactly that. Playing at the Royal Albert Hall is incredibly special; it’s a venue that carries so much history and has hosted some of the greatest performers of all time. To bring an Indian stand-up show to that stage is both surreal and deeply humbling. I can’t wait to share this moment with the audience,” Das said.

The ‘Hey Stranger’ world tour will see Das, who won an International Emmy Award for his ‘Netflix’ special ‘Landing’, perform across multiple countries. He most recently made his directorial debut with ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’, a spy comedy backed by superstar Aamir Khan.