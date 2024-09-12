Vir Das to host 2024 International Emmy awards ceremony

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Vir Das has been announced as the host for the 52nd edition of the International Emmy Awards, to be held in New York City on November 25.

It marks Das' return to the International Emmy stage after he won the best comedy for his ‘Netflix’ stand-up special “Vir Das: Landing” in 2023.

The actor-comedian, also known for films such as “Go Goa Gone” and “Delhi Belly”, said that he looks forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of "peers and bringing a touch of humour and joy to this prestigious night”.

“Returning to the International Emmy Awards, this time as the host, is a deeply personal and exhilarating moment for me. The Emmys have always been a beacon of excellence and a celebration of diverse stories from around the world. Having won an Emmy last year for Landing, I feel a profound connection to this event and am incredibly honoured to play a central role in it," Das said in a statement.

Organised by the New York-based ‘International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ (IATAS), the International Emmys are presented in recognition of the best television programs produced and aired outside the United States.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Vir Das to our stage and to add International Emmy® Host to his impressive list of talents,” Bruce L Paisner, IATAS President and CEO, said.

“With his unique humour and perspective on the world, he now joins a distinguished group of gala hosts over the years who fit in perfectly with our global audience," he added.

At the 2023 International Emmys, Das had shared the trophy with popular British teen sitcom “Derry Girls” season three. It was his second nomination and maiden win in the segment.

His previous stand-up special “Vir Das: For India” was nominated for an International Emmy in the best comedy category in 2021.

Das was most recently seen in Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Prime Video’ series "Call Me Bae". He is currently on his international 'Mind Fool' tour.