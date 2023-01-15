Vineet Kumar Singh boards Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby's new project

Mumbai: Actor Vineet Kumar Singh on Saturday said he has boarded the cast of the next production venture from ‘Excel Entertainment’ and ‘Tiger Baby Films’.

Vineet, who previously worked with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's ‘Excel Enterainment’ on Reema Kagti-directed "Gold", did not divulge any details of his next collaboration with the banner.

The project will also be backed by Kagti and Zoya Akhtar's ‘Tiger Baby Films’.

"New year, new day and new journey!! Working with ‘Excel Movies’ is always fun, somehow always feels home and also super excited as it’s my first project with ‘Tiger Baby Films’. Thank you Reema, Zoya, Farhan and Ritesh. Happy Makar Sankranti," the actor posted on ‘Twitter’ alongside a welcome note from the producers.

Vineet's last feature film appearance was in 2022 in Manish Mundra's directorial debut "Siya". He also starred in third season of "Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti".