Vin Diesel calls 'Sinners' one of the best films of the year

Los Angeles: Vin Diesel praised Ryan Coogler’s period horror drama ‘Sinners’ as one of the best films of the year, calling the film a ‘rich historical exploration of culture’.

Coogler’s film, starring Michael B Jordan in the role of twins, has received 16 nominations for the 98th Academy Awards, setting a record for the most in Oscar history. Jordan’s twin brothers set out to open a juke joint in 1932 in Mississippi to escape their pasts. But on the opening night, bloodthirsty vampires descend on them.

Diesel said he and his family were already fans of Coogler’s ‘Black Panther’ and now they are impressed by ‘Sinners’. The ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise star said that as the Oscar season approached, he wanted to share his thoughts about some of the great performances and storytelling.

“I’d like to take a moment to reflect on one such story… ‘Sinners’! 16 Oscar nominations. The most in the history of the Academy Awards… Wow, Sidney Poitier would be proud. What was once a door he had to kick open has now become a stage where filmmakers of colour don’t just show up, they literally rewrite the record books. Profound. That is the continuum,” he wrote.

Poitier, the star of films such as ‘In the Heat of the Night’, ‘Lilies of the Field’ and ‘The Defiant Ones’, was the first Black actor to win the Best Actor Oscar.

Diesel said he watched the film with his family, who were already fans of ‘Black Panther’. “Wow. So many great things to say about this film. The beautifully articulated portrayal of a twin’s existence - myself, of course, being a twin,” he said.

Diesel said he was curious and wanted to read more about the auteur who made the film. “Past his defiant insistence on being compensated fairly, negotiating an ownership reversion deal that does more for the plight… than most recent achievements in this industry. Past the box office dominance. Past the critical acclaim. I kept reading. And then I saw it. Born in Oakland, California. Man, that hit different... ‘Sinners’ is, hands down, one of the best films of the year. Congrats,” he said.

Oscars have been scheduled to take place on March 16.