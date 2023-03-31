Vikrant Massey will continue to try his hand at unusual characters

Mumbai: Vikrant Massey wants to create an identity for himself by taking on unconventional roles.

The actor, who has delivered critically acclaimed performances in movies ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘A Death in the Gunj’, ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ and ‘Chhapaak’, said he will continue to try his hand at unusual characters.

“The idea has always been and continues to be that way, which is to do unconventional stuff, which is either closer to me or not closer to me, or be an alternate voice,” Massey told the top news agency.

It is natural for the actor to be drawn toward ‘things which are unconventional’, he added.

“Probably I was naturally drawn towards these things, whether it was cinema or like my favourite sports or reading books, the actors I admire or the kind of cinema I grew up watching,” he said.

As an actor, Massey said he is aware that not many filmmakers are willing to bet on him for solo theatrical releases as yet.

“My films are not in the cinemas and I am pretty much aware of that. And I also know why they are not in the cinema, especially when I am leading a cast because I still haven’t arrived in the business. There is a long way to go, but I am happy with the way I am doing and the kind of stories I am telling,” the 35-year-old actor said.

His latest release is ‘Gaslight’, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh.

The mystery thriller is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

In the movie, Massey plays Kapil, a subservient manager and assistant.

“This is a classic whodunit, so there are certain tropes and limitations with the genre. I am playing a character like the rest of us, who are seen as the culprit. Kapil has his own grey areas, like all of us and there are a lot of human elements to him as well, like the rest of the cast,” he said.