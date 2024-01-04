Vikrant Massey says some characters have a hold on him

Vikrant Massey was recently seen in one of the most successful films of the year, ‘12th Fail’. In a recent interview, the actor shared that some characters have a hold on the actor and it is difficult to detach oneself from those characters.

In ‘12th Fail’, Vikrant played the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who fights against all odds to crack the UPSC exam.

In a chat with a top news organisation, Massey also spoke about the hold of his character in ‘A Death in the Gunj’ that really disturbed him.

“Some characters… you just want to tear them apart because they stay with you. What I did in ‘A Death in the Gunj’ really stayed with me,” he shared and added, “That was the first time, after filming that film, I started taking therapy because I felt I needed to talk to someone. If you tell your parents about your worries, then they get worried, so you really can’t share all these things with them. Because it was a very dark film. It pushed me to certain darker corners.”

Vikrant Massey then spoke about his character in ‘12th Fail’, which affected him strongly. “Even with Manoj Kumar Sharma, there were moments when Vinod sir would call a cut and I would continue weeping even after the cut was called because I just could not control myself,” he said.

‘12th Fail’, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, starred Vikrant in the lead role. In a recent ‘Instagram’ post, Vikrant called the director his ‘light at the end of the tunnel’.

‘12th Fail’ made over Rs 70 crore worldwide gross.