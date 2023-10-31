Vikrant Massey recalls his time as a struggling actor

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey recalled his time as a struggling actor and going to auditions even after he had delivered acclaimed performances in films such as ‘Lootera’ and ‘A Death in the Gunj’. He revealed that the ‘worst thing’ about the audition process is the fact that it’s often conducted by acting aspirants or failed actors vying for the same job.

In an interview with ‘Galatta Plus’, Vikrant revealed that after a point in his career, he started requesting for directors to be present at his auditions because he felt that casting assistants weren’t equipped for the job.

“Auditions are very tricky. The worst thing is that most people who are conducting your auditions are aspiring actors themselves,” he said with a wry smile.

Vikrant added, “Most casting directors are either failed actors who are partly bitter or their assistants are aspiring actors themselves. It’s a very tricky space and I recognised that very early. They’re directing you, but you’re never sure if that is the way the director would want to direct you.”

To counter this, Massey started asking for certain changes to be made. He continued, “At a much later stage in my life after I’d done films like ‘Half Girlfriend’ and even ‘Lootera’, I started to insist, ‘Can I have the director when I audition and you don’t guide me because I know you are praying to take the part I’m auditioning for’.”