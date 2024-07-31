Vikrant Massey recalls being scolded by Taapsee Pannu for coming late

Taapsee Pannu is known for being a boss lady, which she embraces fully. It’s not just in her personal life that she takes charge but also on the sets of her movies. Recently, her ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ co-stars Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal shared anecdotes about how she would often reprimand them while working together.

During the promotion of the upcoming film, the three actors sat down for an interview with ‘Bollywood Hungama’. When asked who among them was most likely to arrive late, Taapsee claimed it wasn’t her. Vikrant then admitted that he is usually late and mentioned that Taapsee had scolded him many times for it. Sunny, hearing this, remarked, “But who hasn’t been scolded by Taapsee?” causing the ‘Dunki’ star to facepalm in embarrassment.

Vikrant then recounted an incident from the filming of ‘Haseen Dillruba’ (2020), saying, “The hotel we were staying in was just a five-minute walk from the set. We would go back to the hotel for lunch and I used to be at least 10 minutes late returning. She would say, ‘You’re 10 minutes late coming back from a hotel that’s just five minutes away. Impressive’.”

Adding another anecdote about Taapsee, Sunny said, “On the first day of shooting ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, Taapsee and I were together. Since it’s the first day, you will be a bit on the edge because you’re just discovering things and meeting everybody and you don’t know much. Our still photographer was nearby, taking lots of photos. Taapsee was talking to the director at the time. After hearing the camera clicking continuously, Taapsee turned to him and said, ‘Either you do the shooting or let them the unit do it. You decide.’ He looked at her like, ‘It’s the first day. Give us at least 30 minutes to warm up before starting to scold’.”