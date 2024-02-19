Vikrant Massey lauds Farhan Akhtar

While Vikrant Massey has recently become the talk of the town following the widespread acclaim of his film ‘12th Fail’, the actor has been a part of the industry for quite a while.

In a recent interview, Vikrant spoke about how he often comes across unprofessional, insincere actors who focus on making reels on set instead of concentrating on the job.

Speaking to Samdish Bhatia, he said, “We see it very often. Some actors come on set and their first priority is to make reels. I won’t drop their name, but that person knows and that person got to know about it there, so my purpose was solved at that time. I say things on the face and I don’t have anything apart from my work. I love my job and acting is everything for me.”

Giving an example of Farhan Akhtar and how one should aspire to be like him, Vikrant said, “I would like to take an example of Farhan Akhtar. I am really inspired by him. What does he not have in life? He is the son of Javed Akhtar. On the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ set, he was acting and was also the producer. His sister Zoya Akhtar was making the film, but when he would come for rehearsals, he never carried the script in his hand. He remembered all his lines and lines of other people. If a person like Farhan Akhtar can do his homework, then you should be ashamed.”