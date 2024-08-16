Vikrant Massey desires to break free from typecasting

Vikrant Massey has emerged as a breakthrough actor in Bollywood, known for his diverse roles and compelling performances. He began his career in television, gaining fame through shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Dhoom Machaao Dhoom’. He transitioned to films with a supporting role in ‘Lootera’ alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. His first lead role was in ‘A Death in the Gunj’, directed by Konkona Sen Sharma.

Massey also starred in the acclaimed series ‘Mirzapur’, which showcased his versatility.

His journey from television to film has been marked by a series of significant milestones, showcasing his versatility as an actor. He garnered attention for his role in the critically acclaimed film ‘12th Fail’.

In an interview with a leading media house, Massey recently expressed his desire to break free from the typecasting that has often accompanied his career. He noted that he had been perceived as a ‘poor, malnourished, simple boy-next-door’, a label that he feels limits his potential as an actor.

The ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ star emphasised that while there may be expectations following the success of ‘12th Fail’, he aims to surprise audiences with his choice of roles. Massey highlighted that he has been fortunate to work with writers and producers who recognise his capabilities beyond his physical appearance.