Vikrant Massey denies retirement announcement

A day after ‘12th Fail’ actor Vikrant Massey posted on ‘Instagram’ that he wants to ‘recalibrate and go back home’, which signalled his retirement, he has now clarified that people misread his post. The ‘Sector 36’ actor said he is taking a long break to better his craft and wants to focus on family and health.

On Monday, Massey’s long cryptic post hinted that he was retiring from acting. Interestingly, Massey’s post coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending a special screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ at the Balyogi Auditorium in New Delhi on Monday. Sharing the news on social media, Massey mentioned that he planned to step away from acting after completing one last film.

But on Tuesday, he said in a statement that acting is all he can do. “And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health has taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment.”

The ‘Haseen Dilruba’ actor further informed that his post had been misread. “My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right,” he said.

On Monday, Massey left fans in shock as he announced he would meet them for ‘one last time’ in 2025. “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home as a husband, father and son and also, as an actor,” he wrote.