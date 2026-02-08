Vikrant Massey clarifies on being replaced by Raghav Juyal in ‘Ramayana’

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey was rumoured to play the role of Meghanad in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus, ‘Ramayana’, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Soon, news of Raghav Juyal playing the part surfaced on the internet, replacing Massey in the movie.

Very recently, the ‘12th Fail’ star responded to all such reports through his social media post. The actor shared that he was not a part of the movie from the beginning. However, he deleted the post later.

As per the ‘Variety India’ report, Raghav Juyal will be seen playing the role of Meghanad/Indrajit, the eldest son of Lankanaresh Ravana, in ‘Ramayana’. Soon, another entertainment portal reported that the actor replaced Vikrant Massey in Nitesh Tiwari’s film.

Vikrant Massey took to his ‘Instagram Story’ to clarify the rumours.

On February 7, he posted, “OK. To put things to rest, I was never a part of this movie. Am not, never was. Such irresponsible media coverage from ‘respectable’ media houses is kinda appalling. Nonetheless, wishing everyone on Ramayana all the very best. Will surely buy a ticket and watch it in cinemas.”

However, the actor deleted the post later.