Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia worked for free in ‘O’ Romeo’: Vishal Bhardwaj

One of the most anticipated films of the year, ‘O’ Romeo’, is set to hit theatres on February 13. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Ahead of its release, Bhardwaj revealed a surprising detail: actors Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia worked on the film without charging any fee.

According to ‘Free Press Journal’, Bhardwaj shared that Massey had committed to ‘O’ Romeo’ several years ago, at a time when the actor was still finding his footing in the industry. Since then, Vikrant’s career trajectory has changed significantly, especially after the massive success of ‘12th Fail’.

However, when Bhardwaj approached him again, Vikrant chose to honour his old commitment and declined any remuneration. He told the director that watching ‘Maqbool’ had inspired him to pursue a career in cinema and that the film had changed his life. Taking up this role, he said, felt like a tribute. Despite a packed schedule and growing demand, Vikrant shot for nearly eight to nine days for the film.

Bhardwaj also revealed that Tamannaah agreed to be part of ‘O’ Romeo’ without charging a single penny. While budget constraints played a role, her decision went beyond financial considerations.

Although her role is brief, it carries significant weight in the narrative, helping reveal a major plot twist. Tamannaah agreed to the part instantly and ended up shooting for nearly 12 days - far more than originally planned. She also attended workshops and rehearsals to better understand her layered character. Her dedication and generosity, Bhardwaj said, left a lasting impact on the film.

‘O’ Romeo’ marks Vishal Bhardwaj’s third collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Haider’. The film also features Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar. The story follows Hussain Ustara, a hitman caught between love and violence in Mumbai’s underworld. The film draws inspiration from ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. ‘O’ Romeo’ releases on February 13 and will clash with ‘Tu Yaa Main’ at the box office.