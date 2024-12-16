Vikrant Massey addresses his ‘retirement post’

Vikrant Massey’s career break social media post took everyone by storm. Initially mistaken for a retirement announcement, he later clarified that he is not going on a permanent break. However, at the ‘Times Network India Economic Conclave’, Vikrant addressed the misunderstanding and gave a sigh of relief to his fans. He also opened up about the emotional and physical toll his career was taking on him and handling the success of his films ‘12th Fail’ and ‘The Sabarmati Report’.

Talking about his ‘Instagram’ post, Vikrant explained, “As mentioned in that post, the last few years have been truly phenomenal. I probably reflect upon the year gone by with utmost humility and gratitude. I got much more than what I asked for. As an artiste, I have been working for the past 21 years professionally. But after ‘12th Fail’, it has really been remarkable. Just to put things into context, I put out that post at midnight because I wasn’t able to sleep.”

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the special screening of his film ‘The Sabarmati Report’, with the entire cabinet. “The very next day, PM Modi and the entire cabinet were going to watch my film ‘The Sabarmati Report’. I never thought this would happen in my life. I might be sounding borderline pompous, but I am being as honest as I can. The kind of love and reception the film got, I was truly overwhelmed by it,” he added.

Massey felt that he reached a stage of ‘creative saturation’ when he decided to announce the break on social media, after discussing it with his wife-actress Sheetal Thakur. “I was on a call with my wife and we were chatting. What more can an actor achieve in this country? ‘12th Fail’ got acclaim and now ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is also receiving so much love. Physically, I am kind of exhausted. I have been doing non-stop work, I nearly shot 284 days last year out of 365 days, so there was creative saturation as well,” he shared.

Vikrant continued, “I personally felt that it was the right moment when the honourable Prime Minister of my country is going to watch a film which is so close to my heart, I have to better myself as an actor now, to be worth people’s time and money. How will I do that? I reflected and wanted to better myself as an actor. Take a break, recalibrate and better yourself!”