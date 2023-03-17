Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial ‘Jubilee’ to premiere on April 7

Prime Video announced the global premiere of the upcoming ‘Amazon Original’ series, ‘Jubilee’. The 10-episode fictional drama is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by him and Soumik Sen. With screenplay and dialogues by Atul Sabharwal and produced by ‘Andolan Films’ in association with ‘Reliance Entertainment’ and ‘Phantom Studios’, the series features a phenomenal ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu and Ram Kapoor.

Set parallel to the evolution of both India and the movies, ‘Jubilee’ unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry as we know it. Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, ‘Jubilee’ is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream part one (episodes one to five) on April 7, with part two (Episodes six to 10) releasing the following week on April 14.

“ ‘Jubilee’ is a celebration of the magic of cinema. It is an homage to all the artistes and technicians who weave this magic on screen for us. The story follows the trials and tribulations of three young characters as they set out on their journey to become a part of the film industry,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, ‘Prime Video’.

Vikramaditya Motwane added, “ ‘Jubilee’ has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamored with the world of the movies, even when there wasn’t a story to tell.”

“While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, ‘Jubilee’ is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone - which is what drew me to the story in the first place. We’ve painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It’s been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors and with the best possible crew ever,” he added.