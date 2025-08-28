Vikramaditya Motwane visits Sourav Ganguly’s Behala home

Director Vikramaditya Motwane was in Kolkata to conduct a recce for the upcoming biopic of former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. Popularly known as ‘Dada’, the director, along with his crew, visited Ganguly’s Behala home, where his wife, Dona Ganguly, showed him around. The crew also visited the Eden Gardens and had discussions with Ganguly.

In town for location scouting, the crew visited various locations in the Maidan area. To be shot in Kolkata and Mumbai, the film, which will go on floors in early 2026, stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The makers are yet to announce the name of the actress who will play Dona Ganguly in the film, but Mimi Chakraborty’s name is making the rounds.