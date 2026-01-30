Vikramaditya Motwane to start shooting Sourav Ganguly biopic in Kolkata soon

Director Vikramaditya Motwane is set to begin filming the Sourav Ganguly biopic in Kolkata by the end of March. The ‘Jubilee’ filmmaker was recently in the city to complete a detailed recce with his team. They visited Ganguly’s Behala residence, Eden Gardens and the Dukhi Ram Memorial Cricket Academy, where the former Indian captain first began his cricketing journey.

The film is reported to feature Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. To recreate Ganguly’s home in Behala, Motwane’s team plans to construct a set in a Mumbai studio, leaving no detail to chance. The biopic will be shot across several locations, including Kolkata, Mumbai and London.

Reports also suggest that the director visited the home of Ganguly’s wife, Dona Ganguly, which is next to the former cricketer’s house and also houses her dance academy.

While earlier reports indicated that Mimi Chakraborty would play Dona, the Bengali actress, however, denied being offered such a role. However, the makers are looking at Bengali actresses for this character. In August 2025, too, the director had conducted a recce for the upcoming biopic in Kolkata.