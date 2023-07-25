Vijay Varma unveils the rule book for being an ‘real man’

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma challenged the stereotypical notion of being an ‘asli mard’ or a ‘real man’ in a society plagued by toxic patriarchy as he highlighted the need for breaking free from the rulebook of masculinity and embracing a more inclusive and empathetic definition of manhood.

In a teaser for his next project, ‘Kalkoot’, Vijay is seen holding a book for being an ‘asli mard’.

The first rule he shared is that an ‘asli mard’ does not apply cream face wash or body moisturiser and also shared his thoughts on if an ‘asli mard’ questions their manhood.

He revealed the second rule, where he said that a real man does not cry, instead, he makes another breakdown in tears.

Thirdly, he pointed out that women can cover themselves up if they want, as he said in the teaser: “Humara toh khoon hi garam hai. Kisi ke kaaboo main nahi hum. Jazbaaton mein behte hai, jo apni marzi chalaye sab par mard, usi ko toh kehte hai.”

He later said that ‘all life we walk on these rules to become a real man but get distanced from others. Wonder what we get. To become a real man, we lose our humanity. It is time to change and let’s change the rule book.’

As he took on the character of Ravi Tripathi in the highly anticipated crime drama ‘Kaalkoot’, Vijay continued to showcase a similar ideology on-screen.

Through the riveting storyline of ‘Kaalkoot’, the show also seeks to provoke thought on how societal norms and systemic oppression contribute to heinous crimes. It serves as a powerful reminder that true strength lies in dismantling toxic masculinity and challenging deep-rooted patriarchal beliefs.

The audience can witness Vijay’s transformative performance and delve into the thought-provoking narrative of ‘Kaalkoot’ set to stream on ‘JioCinema’ from July 27.