Vijay Varma trusts Sujoy Ghosh to make a great thriller

Vijay Varma is currently basking in the success of his shows like ‘Dahaad’, ‘Kaalkoot’ and many others. He will soon be seen in ‘Jaane Jaan’, a murder mystery based on Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s classic novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. The movie will mark Kareena Kapoor’s debut on OTT.

Talking about how it was working with Bebo, Vijay told a leading media house that he’s excited for various reasons and the only thing he can say right now is that the movie is based on a classic, most-loved murder mystery novel. He further added that there’s a large chunk of people who have read the novel and know about it and there’s a strong fandom around it.

He also said that he trusts Sujoy Ghosh to make a great thriller and that working with Kareena and Jaideep Ahlawat was a joyful experience.

The actor will also be seen with Karisma Kapoor in the movie ‘Murder Mubarak’, which co-stars Sara Ali Khan. Talking about the Kapoor sisters, Vijay said that both Kareena and Karisma have years of experience behind them, which is amazing. He added that they know the business and the camera and they understand how to work around them so beautifully.

Vijay further said that it was delightful to just watch the both of them at work and that he managed to have informal, off-camera moments with them, which were very nice as well. He added that he grew up watching and hooting both of their films and to work with them now has been like a fairy tale.

On the personal front, Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been painting the town red with their whirlwind romance. The duo, who made it official early this year, don’t shy away from getting clicked and are often seen hand in hand on date nights, but the couple still try to guard their privacy in whatever way possible.