Vijay Varma refuses two serial killer stories every week

After ‘Darlings’ and ‘Dahaad’, Vijay Varma has become Bollywood’s favourite bad guy. The actor, who made his earliest moves in the film business with 2012’s ‘Chittagong’ and then broke new ground with a lead role in 2013’s ‘Monsoon Shootout’, found fame after he appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’.

But in the last couple of years, Vijay’s career choices have earned him a lot of appreciation. After playing a cruel husband in ‘Darlings’ and a serial killer in ‘Dahaad’, Vijay has been getting many offers to play murderers. In a recent chat, the actor said that he gets multiple offers to play serial killers, but he has been refusing them all.

In a chat with ‘Film Companion’, Vijay said that the ‘Darlings’ character Hamza attracted him because he had no progression through the film; he was horrible from start to finish. “It’s not like I am saying no to bad guys. I want them to surprise me. In ‘Darlings’, Hamza surprised me. I’ve never seen a man like that on screen,” he said.

“He started as an a**hole. He continued to be an a**hole. He died as an a**hole. So, there’s no arc, per se. That was very interesting for me,” he added.

Vijay then shared that he knew that he could play ‘only one serial killer in this career’ because it can get boring otherwise and that’s when he chose ‘Dahaad’. “I picked the right one for ‘Dahaad’ and then I am done with it. So now I am saying no to two serial killer stories a week.”