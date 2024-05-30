Vijay Varma mocks Gajendra Chauhan for claiming to be ‘proud’ of Payal Kapadia

Actor Vijay Varma can’t stop laughing at the irony. The actor, an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), took a dig at the institute’s former chairman, Gajendra Chauhan, for claiming that he was ‘proud’ of filmmaker Payal Kapadia after her historic Cannes win for her film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ last week.

In 2015, Kapadia was one of the protesting students who went on strike to oppose Chauhan’s appointment as the chairperson of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India. Talking to PTI, Chauhan said, “Congratulations to her and I feel proud that I was the chairman at the time when she was doing the course there.” The statement soon went viral, as many called out the irony.

Varma couldn’t resist commenting on the topic. He posted Chauhan’s statement with the popular meme ‘Karwali bezzati? (Got insulted?)’ and wrote, “Sir, ye chup rehne ka time tha (Sir, this was the time to stay silent),” adding a giggle emoji.

Payal, along with her batchmates, was part of a 139-day protest against the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as chairman. The students boycotted classes and this resulted in disciplinary action against them. She was one of 35 students whose name was registered in a complaint by the then-FTII director Prashant Pathrabe for alleged forcible detention. A few days later, seven students were arrested by the Pune Police whereas many others, including Kapadia, got anticipatory bail.

When asked what he would like to say about Kapadia, Chauhan, who served as the chairperson from January 7, 2016, to March 2, 2017, told PTI, “She has never said anything about me. What can I say then? That protest was not against me. It was against the director and the administration. I was appointed by the government of India. I did a lot of work at FTII and the media has never reported about any of it.”

Kapadia became the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix award, the second highest honour at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, for her Malayalam-Hindi feature film ‘All We Imagine As Light’. The film stars Divya Prabha, Kani Kusruti, Azees Haneefa, Hridhu Haroon, Lovleen Misra and Chhaya Kadam.