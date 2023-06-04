Vijay Varma is very proud of the success with 'Dahaad'

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma is on a roll as he continues delivering one stellar performance after another, which is keeping the audience on their toes.

Talking about his latest success with the ‘Prime Video’ series ‘Dahaad’, the actor said that he is very proud of the project and its compelling story and he was sure that people will love the project.

The ‘Darlings’ star also told a news portal that he was in doubt as to how the audience would perceive his twisted and dark character in the show, but when appreciation began pouring in, he was pleasantly relieved.

Having played characters that have similar shades of being this manipulative, arrogant and self-centered entitled male, be it ‘Dahaad’ or ‘Darlings’, Vijay Varma said that he doesn’t fear getting typecast. He stated that he isn’t worried because he has enough arsenal in his acting to change his image and perception over the next few years.

The actor also added that he is currently enjoying being ‘deliciously evil’.

Vijay Varma recently returned from his second trip to Cannes after a gap of nearly 10 years. Talking about the outing, Vijay said that when he first went to the French Riviera, he was a wide-eyed, optimistic, idealistic young actor, but then life happened and he had to struggle to get work and he eventually found his audience, so after all these years, he found his young self at Cannes.