Vijay Varma is ready to embrace any role that satisfies his hunger

The OTT boom has significantly contributed to Indian cinema, especially by introducing numerous talented actors and technicians with no prior industry connections. Among them, who have now become highly cherished, Vijay Varma stands out for his exceptional performances and thoughtful choices.

In 2023 alone, Vijay featured in two films, ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘Jaane Jaan’, as well as two web series, ‘Dahaad’ and ‘Kaalkoot’, garnering praise from all quarters for his outstanding performances.

During a recent session at ‘Sahitya Aaj Tak OTT 2023’, Vijay openly discussed his career, highlighting the challenges of portraying a ruthless villain in Jasmeet K Reen’s ‘Darlings’ and how it left him exhausted after a certain point.

Discussing his portrayal of antagonist roles in ‘Darlings’ and Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Dahaad’, both of which garnered the actor significant acclaim, Vijay shared that embodying these characters presented substantial and unique challenges.

“The character in ‘Darlings’ was actively violent. It was challenging as I constantly sought to understand why he behaved that way, raising his hands on people and speaking in a certain manner. In real life, I am nothing like that. Playing the violent character every day eventually took a toll on me. I got tired after a while. Then there was a point during shooting a specific sequence when my hands were tied to a chair for 10-15 days. Initially, I was the one inflicting harm, but later, others turned the tables and I found myself on the receiving end,” he said.

He added, “In ‘Dahaad’, on the other hand, the character I portrayed didn’t involve much on-screen violence; whatever actions he took were executed silently.”

When asked about his approach to portraying such intense villainous characters, Vijay expressed his readiness to embrace any role that satisfies his hunger. He also drew parallels between his life story and that of the turtle from the tale of ‘The Tortoise and the Hare’.

Regarding his skill in acing close-up shots through eye and facial expressions, Vijay observed that the eyes convey the most when we see or interact with a person. “So, I believe that whatever is going through your mind, even if you attempt to conceal it, your eyes won’t be able to lie.”