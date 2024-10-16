Vijay Varma is eyeing Hollywood roles like Ishaan Khatter and Ali Fazal

The versatile actor Vijay Varma is now eyeing Hollywood. Having played several memorable roles in Bollywood, the actor is all set to pursue his other interests. Recently speaking with ‘Variety’, he explained that he is interested in a career out West and feels the timing is good.

“It’s a really good time to make that jump,” said the ‘Gully Boy’ star, in regard to his desire to expand his acting career by tapping into international projects.

Vijay Varma also reflected on the progress being made in global casting practices, particularly ‘colour-blind casting’. He highlighted how fellow Indian actors like Ishaan Khatter and Ali Fazal have been approached for roles traditionally unavailable to South Asian performers. This shift in casting trends has opened doors for brown actors to portray diverse characters, encouraging talents from India to pursue international work.

“With more acceptance coming in from international producers and directors, it’s a very lucrative time,” said Vijay. He further expressed a desire to explore these evolving opportunities and to have some time off from his current projects to try his luck on foreign shores.

But for now, Vijay’s plate is full. The actor is busy shooting for the series ‘Matka King’, which is set in the 1960s and 1970s. The period drama is all set to be another feather in his cap before he embarks on new adventures abroad.