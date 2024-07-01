Vijay Varma gets candid into shooting intimate scenes for ‘Mirzapur’

Vijay Varma, who plays the double role of Chote and Bade Tyagi in the hit web series ‘Mirzapur’, recently delved into the much-talked-about intimate scene between his character and Golu played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma in season two, revealing the thought process behind it.

Varma also debunked the sensationalism surrounding the shoot of physically intimate sequences, comparing them to action and dance sequences in terms of preparation and choreography.

Speaking to a leading media house, he explained that these scenes involve a structured choreography with technicalities, where actors are informed about their safe zones and no-go zones and they react to the choreography rather than their own feelings. Varma described the scene as a pivotal moment for Chote, a character he portrays as wide-eyed, innocent and romantic at heart.

“What happened then is that he probably learned something about himself. She was the teacher there,” he said referring to Golu’s role in Chote’s sexual awakening.

He added, “It was interesting for this character to go through an interesting experiment like this with Golu. On the surface, she comes across as a very normal and cutesy girl. But people forget that in her first scene, she’s seen reading an erotica of a certain nature.”