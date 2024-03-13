Vijay Varma confesses his ‘fatal attraction’ for Kareena Kapoor Khan

After co-starring alongside Kareena Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh’s film ‘Jaane Jaan’, Vijay Varma is now set to share the screen with Kareena’s elder sister-actor Karisma Kapoor in Homi Adajania’s upcoming ‘Netflix’ film ‘Murder Mubarak’.

In a recent interview, Vijay opened up about his experience working with the Kapoor sisters. The ‘Gully Boy’ star confessed to having a ‘one-sided love’ for Kareena, while also forming a strong friendship with Karisma Kapoor during the shooting of ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Vijay said, “People saw the affection I had for Kareena in the film ‘Jaane Jaan’. That’s a fatal attraction and a one-sided love for Kareena. The kind of love where you admire the person from a distance. With Karisma, on the other hand, I got to hang out with her very closely and we became very good friends. There is a good friendship between us, a lot of love and I have been her fan.”

‘Jaane Jaan’ marked Kareena’s first on-screen collaboration with ace actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. In a previous interview, the ‘Udta Punjab’ star also mentioned how her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan warned her to be prepared before shooting with them. In an interview with ‘Bollywood Hungama’, Kareena said, “Saif was like, ‘You need to be a little more prepared as they are going to be very well-prepared’.”

As for ‘Murder Mubarak’, Vijay Varma and Karisma Kapoor will share the screen with Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi. Last week, the makers released the trailer for the film, showcasing Pankaj in the role of a cop searching for the murderer, with Sara, Sanjay, Dimple, Vijay and others as prime suspects.

Penned by Gazal Dhaliwal and Suprotim Sengupta, the mystery thriller is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of ‘Maddock Films’. ‘Murder Mubarak’, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s book ‘Club You To Death’, is set to premiere on ‘Netflix’ on March 15.