Vijay Sethupathi's character is the 'dealer of death' in 'Jawan'

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday revealed the first look poster of co-actor Vijay Sethupathi from their upcoming feature film ‘Jawan’.

The poster, shared by Khan and ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ on ‘Twitter’, described Sethupathi’s character as the ‘dealer of death’.

“There’s no stopping him or is there? Watch out!” Khan wrote on ‘Twitter’.

Vijay Sethupathi, the star of Tamil movies such as ‘96’, ‘Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum’, ‘Vikram Vedha’ and ‘Super Deluxe’, plays the main antagonist in ‘Jawan’.

“Ready or not, here comes the destruction!” ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ posted.

According to the makers, ‘Jawan’ is ‘a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society’.

Directed by Atlee, the movie also features Nayanthara, with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.