Vijay Sethupathi recalls being ‘body shamed’ in Bollywood

In the world of Indian cinema, Vijay Sethupathi has emerged as a refreshing force, transcending traditional Bollywood norms. As anticipation builds for his upcoming Sriram Raghavan film alongside Katrina Kaif, Sethupathi reflects on his journey, navigating the Bollywood landscape and confronting body-shaming.

Known for his genuine and relatable appearance, he admitted that the newfound appreciation for his looks serves as an energy drink while talking to a leading media house. However, he recalled facing body-shaming in both Bollywood and the Tamil film industries. Despite the challenges, he finds solace in the acceptance he receives from audiences, expressing gratitude for being embraced as himself.

As Sethupathi made strides in Bollywood with projects like ‘Jawan’ and ‘Farzi’, he acknowledged the unfamiliar aspects that come with working in Hindi cinema. Despite being the go-to actor for robust roles, he admitted to grappling with the additional layers that accompany fame.

Fans, for Sethupathi, are more than admirers. Their unwavering love acts as a potent source of motivation. He believes that genuine appreciation from audiences indicates he’s moving in the right direction.

The actor’s journey into Bollywood, once uncharted territory for him, has been marked by recognition and a growing fan base. Initially humble and unnoticed during visits for ‘Mumbaikar’ and ‘Gandhi Talks’, Sethupathi now experiences the joy of fans approaching him to discuss his films and roles.

However, amid the accolades, the actor revealed a vulnerability. He is conscious of his fashion choices, particularly his preference for simple casuals and ‘chappals’ at high-profile events. Sethupathi acknowledged the impact of public perception on him, occasionally feeling self-conscious about his unpretentious style.