Vidya Balan wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan

Vidya Balan, who is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, recently revealed her desire to star in a nice love story alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

During an interview with a leading media house, when asked about her preference for co-stars she hasn’t worked with yet, Vidya Balan expressed interest in collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan. She mentioned her desire to participate in a heartfelt romantic film alongside him.

Balan also had a brief role in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ in the same year.

Since then, fans have eagerly awaited the opportunity to see them star opposite each other in a film.

In another interview with a popular entertainment news agency, Vidya expressed her desire to venture into comedy films. Emphasising her fondness for the genre, she revealed her eagerness to explore comedic roles, both as an actor and as an audience member. Comedy stands out as her favorite genre, yet she feels that it’s an area where she hasn’t had much opportunity to showcase her skills.

Vidya expressed a heightened desire to bring laughter and joy to her work. While she appreciated her past roles, she now feels a strong inclination towards comedy, aiming to evoke smiles and laughter in the coming years.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is a romantic comedy that revolves around married couples. Alongside Vidya Balan, the film features Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla, the movie is set to hit theaters today.