Vidya Balan reacts to similarities drawn between ‘Neeyat’, ‘Glass Onion’

It is good news for fans of Vidya Balan that she is going to be back on the big screen after a gap of four years.

The Bollywood actor has given some solid hits like ‘Kahaani’, ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Paa’, ‘Ishqiya’ and others. In her upcoming film ‘Neeyat’, she plays a desi detective Meera Rao and from the time the trailer dropped, there has been general chatter that the film is looking similar to Daniel Craig’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ and some even compared it to Agatha Christie’s novels.

For this one, she has teamed up with ‘Shakuntala Devi’ director Anu Menon.

Talking about these comparisons in an interview, Vidya Balan mentioned that it is a great thing and it is okay if they all look familiar. She said that all these belong to the same genre and almost all murder mysteries and whodunits have certain familiar tropes. It is just how one uses them and in what combination that makes the film interesting.

She also spoke about her comeback on the big screen after a gap of four years and said that she is expecting a good result at the box office. She shared that she is excited for people to go and see her film on the big screen and it is the kind of film that one needs to enjoy on the big screen.

The last time Vidya Balan played a detective was in ‘Bobby Jasoos’.