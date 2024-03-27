Victory after hard work tastes sweet: Shahid Kapoor

There is a prejudice against star kids that every actor’s child is born with a silver spoon in his mouth. However, according to Shahid Kapoor, this isn’t true, as the power lies in the hands of superstars, big directors, producers and not character actors.

In a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her chat show, Shahid Kapoor, who is the son of veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, delved into the nuanced dynamics of privilege and struggle within the Bollywood industry.

Shahid expressed his belief in the importance of earning success through hard work, emphasising the satisfaction derived from overcoming obstacles and earning recognition on merit. He said, “Starting your struggle in a luxury car and then buying a luxury car after being successful doesn’t have any fun. One needs to know the challenge of traveling on local trains and the complexity of arranging money for the first photo shoot, as the victory after this hard work tastes sweet.”

He even reflected on being a background dancer during his initial days. He said, “Forget about enjoying star status among the other background dancers. When you are working with choreographer Shaimak Dawar, you need to earn your place in the center. He expressed that there was a struggle and fight among his contemporaries to get a spot in the first row.”

Amid these reflections, Kapoor remains focused on his craft, having recently commenced shooting for his upcoming action thriller, ‘Deva,’ which was announced last year.