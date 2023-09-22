Vicky Kaushal would love to collaborate with Katrina Kaif

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal says he would love to collaborate with his superstar wife Katrina Kaif for an on-screen project, but it has to happen "organically".

Vicky, who tied the knot with Katrina in 2021, said he is aware of the fans' curiosity to see them in a film together and they are waiting for the right script.

“We would love to see ourselves in a movie together. But it has to happen organically and for the right reasons, not just because we are together and that there’s a curiosity about watching us in a film together. I feel, when you organically fit the bill, in a real sense, that this is a perfect cast and that’s when it should happen. I believe it will happen soon. I hope it happens soon,” the 35-year-old actor told PTI.

Kaushal’s family drama film “The Great Indian Family”, released in theatres today. It is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by ‘Yash Raj Films’.