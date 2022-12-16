Vicky Kaushal To Headline Prime Video & Karan Johar's New Project

Prime Video, India's most-loved entertainment destination, announced that it will co-produce a new movie for theatrical release with 'Dharma Productions' and 'Leo Media Collective'. The currently untitled movie, which will star Vicky Kaushal, is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The film also features Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023.

The new project is the second theatrical co-production that 'Prime Video' is associated with 'Dharma Productions'.

"Our association with 'Dharma' for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and 'Indian Originals' across both series and films. After announcing 'Yodha' as our first co-production, we are now thrilled to announce Anand Tiwari's film as our next co-production with them," said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, 'Prime Video', India.

Karan Johar said, "Anand Tiwari's upcoming film is special on several counts. It is helmed by a master storyteller, features Vicky Kaushal, a National Film Award-winning actor and is also a natural progression of our association with 'Prime Video'. Together, we have delivered some of the most memorable stories to audiences around the world."