Vicky Kaushal shares his experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on ‘Love and War’

Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War’, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film has been the talk of the town since the announcement. And amidst the growing buzz around the film, Kaushal opened up about his experience working with the filmmaker.

In an interview with ‘GQ India’, Vicky talked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s approach to moviemaking and on-set learnings. The actor said, “He has such a distinct cinematic voice. I’m learning by just watching him work. The way he designs a frame, the way he collaborates with actors, camera, sets and costumes - it’s incredible.”

If reports are to be believed, the film will showcase Vicky and Ranbir clashing with each other and the climax sequence has been shot in Sicily. Pictures of the lead trio from the sets were leaked earlier, leaving their fans excited for the film.

Ranbir and Vicky will be reuniting for this film after their previous outing, ‘Sanju’. On the other hand, Vicky and Alia will be sharing screen space again after ‘Raazi’.

Now, according to the latest reports, the makers will unveil the first glimpse through posters or stills from the sets of the film in January 2026. A source told ‘Mid-Day’, “The idea always was that the team would put out an asset in January to tease the audience about the world they have in store. It could be an official poster or images from the set, which Bhansali has meticulously created.”

The report added that the audience has already seen the leaked images, but SLB wants them to ‘see his vision of Love and War’.

If reports are to be believed, since the movie is running on a delayed schedule, the release date has been pushed. Reportedly, the film might come out in theatres in June next year.