Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his character from ‘Sam Bahadur’

Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse of his character from his upcoming film ‘Sam Bahadur’. The actor plays the lead role of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in the biopic.

Sharing the poster, Vicky wrote, “To a life well lived! ‘Sam Bahadur’.”

Vicky announced ‘Sam Bahadur’ in 2021 and wrapped it up in March this year. Sharing his experience of working on the biopic of a war hero, he earlier shared, “Gratitude, gratitude and only gratitude to be a part of this process, to depict the life of a true legend and to be a part of this team that truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, learn and so much there is to bring to you all. To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant co-actors, the incredible team, the Manekshaw family, the Indian Army and the man, FM Sam H F J Manekshaw himself, thank you! It’s a film wrap on ‘Sam Bahadur’! See you all in cinemas on December 1, 2023.”

‘Sam Bahadur’ is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, who crafted India’s greatest military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war that created not just history but also a new nation. His distinguished military career spanned four decades from the British era through five wars, including the Second World War.

Other than Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw’s wife Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial is scheduled to release in theatres on December 1, 2023.